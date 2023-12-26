In 2023 Honda CB350 or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda CB350 or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The CB350 mileage is around 36 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 42.42 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less