Honda CB350 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. The CB350 mileage is around 36 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 35 kmpl.