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Honda CB350 vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2026 Honda CB350 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 29.4 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. The CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
CB350 vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350 Sxl 150
BrandHondaVespa
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage42.17 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc149.5 cc
Power21.07 PS PS10.79 PS PS

Filters
CB350
Honda CB350
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Headlight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.2 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Length
2207 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1290 mm
Height
1110 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
187 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm770 mm
Width
788 mm690 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-130/70-18Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
125 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchCentrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
70 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, Twin ShockDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Honda Selectable Torque Control, Assist & slipper clutch, Emergency Stop Signal, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Switch, Seat length - 687 mmAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7661,66,888
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0031,50,554
RTO
15,76012,044
Insurance
12,0034,290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8313,587

CB350 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350 vs Hness CB350

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