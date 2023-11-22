Saved Articles

Honda CB350 vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2023 Honda CB350 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB350
Honda CB350
DLX
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Max Torque
29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinderSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,5891,68,394
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9001,48,779
RTO
15,99211,902
Insurance
5,6977,713
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7623,619

