In 2026 Honda CB350 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 29.4 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. The CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
CB350 vs SXL 150 Comparison