In 2023 Honda CB350 or TVS Apache RR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Honda CB350 or TVS Apache RR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 Price starts at Rs 2.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm.
On the other hand, Apache RR 310 engine makes power & torque Urban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm & Urban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RR 310 in 2 colours.
The CB350 mileage is around 36 kmpl.
The Apache RR 310 mileage is around 34.45 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less