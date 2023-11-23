Saved Articles

Honda CB350 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250

In 2024 Honda CB350 or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB350
Honda CB350
DLX
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
BS6
₹1.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Max Torque
29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Oil cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate type
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,5891,93,890
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9001,67,700
RTO
15,99215,446
Insurance
5,6979,879
Accessories Charges
0865
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7624,167

