Honda CB350 vs Simple Energy One

In 2023 Honda CB350 or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

CB350
Honda CB350
DLX
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
One
Simple Energy One
Single Tone
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm-
Max Torque
29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm72 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder-
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,5891,53,848
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9001,45,000
RTO
15,9920
Insurance
5,6978,848
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7623,306

