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HomeCompare BikesCB350 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Honda CB350 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Honda CB350 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 29.4 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
CB350 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350 Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandHondaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage42.17 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc411 cc
Power21.07 PS PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
CB350
Honda CB350
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Honda CB350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.2 L15 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm200 mm
Length
2207 mm2160 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1455 mm
Height
1110 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
187 kg185 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
Width
788 mm840 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-130/70-18Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
125 kmph138 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm86 mm
Max Torque
29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multi plates
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed constant mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, Twin ShockMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Honda Selectable Torque Control, Assist & slipper clutch, Emergency Stop Signal, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Switch, Seat length - 687 mmIdle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7662,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0032,06,394
RTO
15,76017,012
Insurance
12,00320,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8315,235

CB350 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350 vs Hness CB350

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