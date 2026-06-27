In 2026 Honda CB350 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 29.4 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
CB350 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.17 kmpl
|38.23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|24.31 PS PS