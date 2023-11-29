In 2023 Honda CB350 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda CB350 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. The CB350 mileage is around 36 kmpl. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less