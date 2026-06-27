In 2026 Honda CB350 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 29.4 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
CB350 vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350
|Himalayan
|Brand
|Honda
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.17 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|24.3 bhp PS