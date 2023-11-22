Saved Articles

Honda CB350 vs Oben Rorr

In 2023 Honda CB350 or Oben Rorr choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB350
Honda CB350
DLX
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Rorr
Oben Rorr
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm-
Max Torque
29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm330 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder-
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,5891,49,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9001,49,999
RTO
15,9920
Insurance
5,6970
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7623,224

    Latest News

    The Honda CB350 gets a host of accessories including a taller visor, leg guards, rear carrier and more
    New Honda CB350 accessories revealed
    22 Nov 2023
    The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
    Honda CB350 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Which neo-retro motorcycle to buy?
    24 Nov 2023
    Both motorcycles have a retro classic design.
    Honda CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which 350 cc motorcycle to buy?
    22 Nov 2023
    Image of Legacy Edition of Honda H'ness CB350 used for representational purpose only.
    Honda announces voluntary recall for H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. Check details
    2 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Priced at under 1 lakh in Maharashtra, the Oben Rorr claims a range of 200 kms on single charge.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: Road test review
    1 Jul 2022
    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
    23 Mar 2022
    Honda has introduced the sportier version of the H’ness CB350 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.96 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Honda CB350 RS: First look
    20 Feb 2021
    Honda H'Ness CB350 road test review
    Honda H'Ness CB350: Road test review
    18 Jan 2021
