Honda CB350 vs Maruthisan Dream+

In 2023 Honda CB350 or Maruthisan Dream+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB350
Honda CB350
DLX
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Dream+
Maruthisan Dream+
STD
₹1.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm-
Max Torque
29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
348.36 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder-
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,5891,69,655
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9001,62,782
RTO
15,9922,122
Insurance
5,6974,751
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7623,646

