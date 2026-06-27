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Honda CB350 vs KTM RC 200

In 2026 Honda CB350 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 29.4 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
CB350 vs RC 200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350 Rc 200
BrandHondaKTM
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Mileage42.17 kmpl35.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc199.5 cc
Power21.07 PS PS25.8 PS PS

Filters
CB350
Honda CB350
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
Front Left View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.2 L13.7 l
Ground Clearance
165 mm158 mm
Length
2207 mm-
Wheelbase
1441 mm1341 mm
Height
1110 mm-
Kerb Weight
187 kg160 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm824 mm
Width
788 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-130/70-18Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
125 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm25.8 PS
Stroke
90.519 mm49 mm
Max Torque
29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm19.5 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc199.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, Twin ShockWP APEX - Monoshock
Front Suspension
TelescopicWP APEX 43
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesNo
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Honda Selectable Torque Control, Assist & slipper clutch, Emergency Stop Signal, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Switch, Seat length - 687 mmSuperMoto ABS
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah12V/8Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7662,44,199
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0032,14,721
RTO
15,76017,177
Insurance
12,00312,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8315,248

CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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RC 200 Comparison with other bikes

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