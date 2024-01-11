Saved Articles

Honda CB350 vs KTM RC 125

In 2024 Honda CB350 or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB350
Honda CB350
DLX
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RC 125
KTM RC 125
BS6
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Max Torque
29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinderSingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet Multi-Disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,5892,07,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9001,80,538
RTO
15,99214,773
Insurance
5,6978,219
Accessories Charges
04,044
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7624,461

