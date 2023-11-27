In 2023 Honda CB350 or KTM 250 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Honda CB350 or KTM 250 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Adventure Price starts at Rs 2.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm.
On the other hand, 250 Adventure engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @7500 rpm respectively.
KTM offers the 250 Adventure in 2 colours.
The CB350 mileage is around 36 kmpl.
The 250 Adventure mileage is around 35.63 kmpl.
