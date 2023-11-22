In 2023 Honda CB350 or Keeway Sixties 300i choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway Sixties 300i Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm.
On the other hand, Sixties 300i engine makes power & torque 18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm & 22 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Keeway offers the Sixties 300i in 1 colour.
The CB350 mileage is around 36 kmpl.
The Sixties 300i mileage is around 27.4 kmpl.
