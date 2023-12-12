In 2023 Honda CB350 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda CB350 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours. The CB350 mileage is around 36 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less