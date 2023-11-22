In 2024 Honda CB350 or Joy e-bike Thunderbolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Honda CB350 or Joy e-bike Thunderbolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda CB350 Price starts at 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm.
On the other hand, Thunderbolt engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour.
The CB350 mileage is around 36 kmpl.
Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
