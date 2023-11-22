Saved Articles

Honda CB350 vs Joy e-bike Hurricane

In 2023 Honda CB350 or Joy e-bike Hurricane choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

CB350
Honda CB350
DLX
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hurricane
Joy e-bike Hurricane
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm-
Max Torque
29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm230 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
348.36 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder-
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,5892,33,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9002,33,000
RTO
15,9920
Insurance
5,6970
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7625,008

    Latest News

    The Honda CB350 gets a host of accessories including a taller visor, leg guards, rear carrier and more
    New Honda CB350 accessories revealed
    22 Nov 2023
    The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
    Honda CB350 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Which neo-retro motorcycle to buy?
    24 Nov 2023
    Both motorcycles have a retro classic design.
    Honda CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which 350 cc motorcycle to buy?
    22 Nov 2023
    Image of Legacy Edition of Honda H'ness CB350 used for representational purpose only.
    Honda announces voluntary recall for H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. Check details
    2 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
    10 Nov 2023
    Honda has introduced the sportier version of the H’ness CB350 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.96 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Honda CB350 RS: First look
    20 Feb 2021
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    Honda H'Ness CB350 road test review
    Honda H'Ness CB350: Road test review
    18 Jan 2021
