Honda CB350 vs Jawa Jawa

In 2024 Honda CB350 or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

CB350
Honda CB350
DLX
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm27.33 PS
Max Torque
29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm27.02 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc293 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinderSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,5892,01,410
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9001,77,215
RTO
15,99214,177
Insurance
5,69710,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7624,329

    Latest News

    Mahindra owns 60 per cent of Classic Legends, which manufactures two-wheelers such as Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA.
    Mahindra to invest 525 crore in Classic Legends to boost Jawa, Yezdi, BSA
    14 Dec 2023
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is offering several offers with its motorcycles,
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces special offers across its models. Check details
    12 Dec 2023
    Jawa-Yezdi will extend the free fuel offer for all customers who book and take delivery of select variants of the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster before the end of this month
    Get one month of free fuel with new Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster. But before this date
    21 Dec 2023
    Image used for representational purpose only.
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces mega service camp for owners in these cities
    7 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda has introduced the sportier version of the H’ness CB350 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.96 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Honda CB350 RS: First look
    20 Feb 2021
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda H'Ness CB350 road test review
    Honda H'Ness CB350: Road test review
    18 Jan 2021
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
