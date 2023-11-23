In 2023 Honda CB350 or Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda CB350 or Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs 2.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Vitpilen 250 engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. The CB350 mileage is around 36 kmpl. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less