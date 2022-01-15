|Max Power
|30.7 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
|30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Stroke
|63.043 mm
|65 mm
|Max Torque
|27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|286 cc
|334 cc
|Clutch
|Multiplate Wet Clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
|Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|6 Speed
|Bore
|76.0 mm
|81 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹3,12,800
|₹2,37,260
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,77,267
|₹2,09,900
|RTO
|₹22,181
|₹16,792
|Insurance
|₹13,352
|₹10,568
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹6,723
|₹5,099