In 2026 Honda CB300R or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300R Price starts at Rs. 2.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300R engine makes power and torque 31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The CB300R mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
CB300R vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb300r
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.19 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|286 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|29.60 PS PS