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HomeCompare BikesCB300R vs Adventure [2024]

Honda CB300R vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Honda CB300R or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300R Price starts at Rs. 2.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300R engine makes power and torque 31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The CB300R mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
CB300R vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300r Adventure [2024]
BrandHondaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.19 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity286 cc334 cc
Power31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
CB300R
Honda CB300R
STD
₹2.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB300R Visual Comparison

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Right Side View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.7 L-
Ground Clearance
157 mm-
Length
2017 mm-
Wheelbase
1352 mm1465 mm
Height
1047 mm-
Kerb Weight
146 kg187 kg
Saddle Height
801 mm815 mm
Width
802 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
YesDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
296 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :-150/60-R17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.40s-
Range
291 km-
Max Speed
160 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm29.6 PS
Stroke
63.043 mm-
Max Torque
27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
286 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
76.0 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshockMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Front Suspension
USDTelescopic
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Position and Side Stand Indicator with Engine Inhibitor-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,49,2172,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
2,19,2961,98,111
RTO
17,54315,848
Insurance
12,37812,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,3564,857

CB300R Comparison with other bikes

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Honda CB300Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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