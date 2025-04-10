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HomeCompare BikesCB300R vs F77 [2022-2024]

Honda CB300R vs Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Honda CB300R or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300R Price starts at Rs. 2.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB300R engine makes power and torque 31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The CB300R mileage is around 30 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
CB300R vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300r F77 [2022-2024]
BrandHondaUltraviolette
Price₹ 2.19 Lakhs₹ 3.8 Lakhs
Range-307 km/charge
Mileage30 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity286 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
CB300R
Honda CB300R
STD
₹2.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Honda CB300R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Tyre View
Fuel Tank
Front Brake View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.7 L-
Ground Clearance
157 mm160 mm
Length
2017 mm-
Wheelbase
1352 mm1340 mm
Height
1047 mm-
Kerb Weight
146 kg197 kg
Saddle Height
801 mm800 mm
Width
802 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
296 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :-150/60-R17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.40s-
Range
291 km206 km/charge
Max Speed
160 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Stroke
63.043 mm-
Max Torque
27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
286 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 SpeedSingle reduction helical gear box
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
76.0 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Diamond TypeSteel Trellis with Aluminium Bulk Head
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshockMonoshock - preload adjustable
Front Suspension
USDUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Position and Side Stand Indicator with Engine InhibitorAdditional Features Of VariantRide Modes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah7.1 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,49,2173,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
2,19,2963,80,000
RTO
17,5430
Insurance
12,37819,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,3568,589

CB300R Comparison with other bikes

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Honda CB300Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The internal PCB structure of the Honda CB300R's headlamp assembly had issues that could lead to the unit flickering or shutting off
Honda CB300R recalled in India over faulty headlamp unit
10 Apr 2025
On June 6, 2026, Ultraviolette's F77 Mach 2 became the first Indian production motorcycle to complete a lap of the Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit.
Ultraviolette F77 becomes first Indian production motorcycle to complete Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit
10 Jun 2026
The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
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23 Nov 2023
Honda CB300F is the naked streetfighter from the brand.
Honda CB350, CB300R and other motorcycles get extended warranty at zero cost
21 Aug 2024
Ultraviolette’s new cashback programme rewards petrol two-wheeler owners who switch to the F77 or X-47.
Ultraviolette launches ‘Kill the Petrol Bill’ cashback programme for F77 and X-47 buyers
6 Jun 2026
The Ultraviolette F77 and Flying Flea C6 show two very different ideas of what a premium electric motorcycle can be.
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Latest Videos

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