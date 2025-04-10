In 2026 Honda CB300R or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300R Price starts at Rs. 2.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB300R engine makes power and torque 31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The CB300R mileage is around 30 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
CB300R vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb300r
|F77 [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Ultraviolette
|Price
|₹ 2.19 Lakhs
|₹ 3.8 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|307 km/charge
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|286 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-