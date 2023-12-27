In 2023 Honda CB300R or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Honda CB300R or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300R Price starts at Rs 2.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price starts at Rs 3.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300R engine makes power and torque 30.7 bhp @ 9,000 rpm & 27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Super Meteor 650 engine makes power & torque 47 PS @ 7250 rpm & 52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm respectively. The CB300R mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Super Meteor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less