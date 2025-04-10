In 2026 Honda CB300R or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300R Price starts at Rs. 2.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB300R engine makes power and torque 31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The CB300R mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
CB300R vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb300r
|Himalayan
|Brand
|Honda
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.19 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|286 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|24.3 bhp PS