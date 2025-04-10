hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesCB300R vs Himalayan

Honda CB300R vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Honda CB300R or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300R Price starts at Rs. 2.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB300R engine makes power and torque 31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The CB300R mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
CB300R vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300r Himalayan
BrandHondaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.19 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity286 cc411 cc
Power31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
CB300R
Honda CB300R
STD
₹2.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Honda CB300R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Tyre View
Model Name
Front Suspension View
Exhaust View
Brand Logo And Name
Right Side View
Engine
Rear Tyre View
Fuel Tank
Front Brake View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.7 L15+/- 0.5 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm220 mm
Length
2017 mm2190 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1465 mm
Height
1047 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
146 kg199 kg
Saddle Height
801 mm800 mm
Width
802 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
296 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :-150/60-R17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.40s-
Range
291 km-
Max Speed
160 kmph-
Max Power
31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.043 mm86 mm
Max Torque
27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
286 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
76.0 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Diamond TypeHalf-duplex split cradle frame
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshockMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
USDTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Gear Position and Side Stand Indicator with Engine Inhibitor-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,49,2172,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
2,19,2962,15,900
RTO
17,54317,772
Insurance
12,37820,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,3565,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

CB300R Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB300Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-03undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB300R vs MT-03

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The internal PCB structure of the Honda CB300R's headlamp assembly had issues that could lead to the unit flickering or shutting off
Honda CB300R recalled in India over faulty headlamp unit
10 Apr 2025
The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Which one should you buy?
23 Nov 2023
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
Honda CB300F is the naked streetfighter from the brand.
Honda CB350, CB300R and other motorcycles get extended warranty at zero cost
21 Aug 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers