In 2026 Honda CB300R or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300R Price starts at Rs. 2.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300R engine makes power and torque 31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. The CB300R mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
CB300R vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb300r
|Continental gt 650
|Brand
|Honda
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.19 Lakhs
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|27.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|286 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|47 bhp PS