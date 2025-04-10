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Honda CB300R vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

In 2026 Honda CB300R or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300R Price starts at Rs. 2.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300R engine makes power and torque 31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. The CB300R mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
CB300R vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300r Continental gt 650
BrandHondaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.19 Lakhs₹ 3.53 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl27.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity286 cc647.95 cc
Power31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm PS47 bhp PS

Filters
CB300R
Honda CB300R
STD
₹2.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB300R Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.7 L12.5 l
Ground Clearance
157 mm174 mm
Length
2017 mm2119 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1398 mm
Height
1047 mm1067 mm
Kerb Weight
146 kg214 kg
Saddle Height
801 mm804 mm
Width
802 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
YesDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
296 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :-150/60-R17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.40s-
Range
291 km-
Max Speed
160 kmph170 kmph
Max Power
31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
63.043 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
286 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multi plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
76.0 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshockTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Front Suspension
USDTelescopic forks
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Gear Position and Side Stand Indicator with Engine InhibitorPaper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,49,2174,03,511
Ex-Showroom Price
2,19,2963,53,105
RTO
17,54328,778
Insurance
12,37821,628
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,3568,673
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat

CB300R Comparison with other bikes

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Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Shotgun 650

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Latest Car & Bike News

The internal PCB structure of the Honda CB300R's headlamp assembly had issues that could lead to the unit flickering or shutting off
Honda CB300R recalled in India over faulty headlamp unit
10 Apr 2025
The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
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23 Nov 2023
Honda CB300F is the naked streetfighter from the brand.
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21 Aug 2024
Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
13 Jan 2026
Jason Statham with a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 in Mr. Clean shade.
Hollywood actor, Jason Statham poses with Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
18 Jun 2024
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