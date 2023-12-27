Saved Articles

Honda CB300R vs Keeway K-Light 250V

In 2023 Honda CB300R or Keeway K-Light 250V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB300R
Honda CB300R
STD
₹2.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V
Matte Blue
₹2.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
30.7 bhp @ 9,000 rpm18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
63.043 mm66 mm
Max Torque
27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm19 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
286 cc249 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineV-Twin engine, Air-cooled, 4 Valve
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed5-Speed
Bore
76.0 mm49 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,12,8003,25,670
Ex-Showroom Price
2,77,2672,89,000
RTO
22,18123,120
Insurance
13,35213,550
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,7236,999

