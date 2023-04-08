Saved Articles

Honda CB300R vs Joy e-bike Thunderbolt

In 2024 Honda CB300R or Joy e-bike Thunderbolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

CB300R
Honda CB300R
STD
₹2.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
30.7 bhp @ 9,000 rpm-
Stroke
63.043 mm-
Max Torque
27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm230 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
286 cc-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Bore
76.0 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,12,8002,33,000
Ex-Showroom Price
2,77,2672,33,000
RTO
22,1810
Insurance
13,3520
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,7235,008

