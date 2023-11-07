Saved Articles

Honda CB300R vs Jawa 42 Bobber

compare these two bikes on the basis of their price, mileage, features

CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹2.77 Lakhs*
42 Bobber
Jawa 42 Bobber
₹2.13 Lakhs*
Max Power
30.7 bhp @ 9,000 rpm-
Stroke
63.043 mm65 mm
Max Torque
27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm32.74 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
286 cc334 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
76.0 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
On-Road Price
3,12,8002,41,763
Ex-Showroom Price
2,77,2672,12,500
RTO
22,18117,000
Insurance
13,35212,263
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
6,7235,196

