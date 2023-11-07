In 2023 Honda CB300R or Jawa 42 Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda CB300R or Jawa 42 Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300R Price starts at Rs 2.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300R engine makes power and torque 30.7 bhp @ 9,000 rpm & 27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, 42 Bobber engine makes power & torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm respectively. The CB300R mileage is around 30 kmpl. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less