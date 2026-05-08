In 2026 Honda CB300F or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
CB300F vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb300f
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293.52 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|24.4 PS
|29.77 PS PS