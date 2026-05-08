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Honda CB300F vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Honda CB300F or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
CB300F vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300f Roadster
BrandHondaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity293.52 cc334 cc
Power24.4 PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
CB300F
Honda CB300F
STD
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB300F Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.1 L12.5 L
Length
2084 mm-
Ground Clearance
177 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1440 mm
Height
1075 mm-
Kerb Weight
153 kg194 kg
Saddle Height
789 mm795 mm
Width
765 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
YesDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
160 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
24.4 PS @ 7500 rpm29.1 PS
Stroke
63.033 mm65 mm
Max Torque
25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
293.52 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled Engine-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet clutchAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm81 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (USD)Telescopic
Rear Suspension
MonoshockDual shocks
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Seat length - 614 mm, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS)-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5.0 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,79,0672,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
1,55,3381,93,565
RTO
12,42715,485
Insurance
11,30211,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8484,750

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Latest Car & Bike News

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13 Feb 2026
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