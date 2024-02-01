Saved Articles

Honda CB300F vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Honda CB300F or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

CB300F vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300f Yzf r15 v3
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.7 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity293.52 cc155 cc
Power24.4 PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS
CB300F
Honda CB300F
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.4 PS @ 7500 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
63.033 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
293.52 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Multiplate Wet clutchWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
77 mm58 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,95,1501,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,0011,56,700
RTO
13,60013,066
Insurance
11,54910,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1943,919

    Latest News

    There are no changes to the flex-fuel version of the CB300F.
    Flex-fuel powered Honda CB300F showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    2024 Yamaha R15 in new Vivid Magenta Metallic colour scheme.
    Yamaha R15 & FZ-range gets new colourways. Check them out
    9 Jan 2024
    Image of Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid used for representation purposes only.
    Yamaha announces special Pongal offers in this state. Check details
    6 Jan 2024
    The MT-03 and R3 use the same underpinnings.
    Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 initial impressions: Motorcycles for purists
    20 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
    2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
    21 Sept 2021
    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
