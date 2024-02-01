In 2024 Honda CB300F or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price).
CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm.
On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours.
The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl.
The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
CB300F vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb300f
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Honda
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293.52 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|24.4 PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS