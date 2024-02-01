In 2024 Honda CB300F or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Honda CB300F or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl. CB300F vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300f Yzf r15 v3 Brand Honda Yamaha Price ₹ 1.7 Lakhs ₹ 1.41 Lakhs Mileage 30 kmpl 43 kmpl Engine Capacity 293.52 cc 155 cc Power 24.4 PS 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS