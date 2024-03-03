In 2024 Honda CB300F or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm.
On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours.
The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl.
The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl.
CB300F vs FZ-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb300f
|Fz-x
|Brand
|Honda
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|48.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293.52 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|24.4 PS
|12.4 PS PS