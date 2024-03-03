In 2024 Honda CB300F or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2024 Honda CB300F or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl. CB300F vs FZ-X Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300f Fz-x Brand Honda Yamaha Price ₹ 1.7 Lakhs ₹ 1.36 Lakhs Mileage 30 kmpl 48.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 293.52 cc 149 cc Power 24.4 PS 12.4 PS PS