Honda CB300F or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl. CB300F vs FZS 25 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300f Fzs 25 Brand Honda Yamaha Price ₹ 1.7 Lakhs ₹ 1.39 Lakhs Mileage 30 kmpl 40 kmpl Engine Capacity 293.52 cc 249 cc Power 24.4 PS 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS