In 2024 Honda CB300F or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm.
On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours.
The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl.
The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
CB300F vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb300f
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Honda
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293.52 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|24.4 PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS