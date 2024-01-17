Saved Articles

Honda CB300F vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2024 Honda CB300F or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

CB300F vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300f Fzs 25
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.7 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity293.52 cc249 cc
Power24.4 PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS
CB300F
Honda CB300F
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.4 PS @ 7500 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.033 mm58 mm
Max Torque
25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
293.52 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Multiplate Wet clutchWet,multiple disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
77 mm74 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,95,1501,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,0011,39,300
RTO
13,60011,674
Insurance
11,54910,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1943,546

