In 2024 Honda CB300F or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm.
On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively.
The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl.
The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
CB300F vs VXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb300f
|Vxl 150
|Brand
|Honda
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293.52 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|24.4 PS
|10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS