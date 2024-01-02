Saved Articles

Honda CB300F vs Vespa VXL 150

In 2024 Honda CB300F or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

CB300F vs VXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300f Vxl 150
BrandHondaVespa
Price₹ 1.7 Lakhs₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity293.52 cc149 cc
Power24.4 PS10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS
CB300F
Honda CB300F
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 150
Vespa VXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.4 PS @ 7500 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Stroke
63.033 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
293.52 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled EngineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Clutch
Multiplate Wet clutchAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
77 mm58 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,95,1501,63,586
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,0011,44,413
RTO
13,60011,553
Insurance
11,5497,620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1943,516

