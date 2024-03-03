In 2024 Honda CB300F or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm.
On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively.
The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl.
The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
CB300F vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb300f
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293.52 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|24.4 PS
|9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS