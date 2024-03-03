In 2024 Honda CB300F or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Honda CB300F or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The SXL 125 mileage is around 55 kmpl. CB300F vs SXL 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300f Sxl 125 Brand Honda Vespa Price ₹ 1.7 Lakhs ₹ 1.37 Lakhs Mileage 30 kmpl 55 kmpl Engine Capacity 293.52 cc 124 cc Power 24.4 PS 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS