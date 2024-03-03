Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Honda CB300F vs Vespa SXL 125

In 2024 Honda CB300F or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

CB300F vs SXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300f Sxl 125
BrandHondaVespa
Price₹ 1.7 Lakhs₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity293.52 cc124 cc
Power24.4 PS9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS
CB300F
Honda CB300F
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 125
Vespa SXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.4 PS @ 7500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.033 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
293.52 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled EngineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Clutch
Multiplate Wet clutchAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
77 mm52 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,95,1501,53,028
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,0011,34,827
RTO
13,60010,786
Insurance
11,5497,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1943,289

