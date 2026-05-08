In 2026 Honda CB300F or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
CB300F vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb300f
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|Honda
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293.52 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|24.4 PS
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS