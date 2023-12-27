Saved Articles

Honda CB300F vs Triumph Scrambler 400 X

In 2023 Honda CB300F or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

CB300F
Honda CB300F
Deluxe
₹2.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
STD
₹2.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm40 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.033 mm64.0 mm
Max Torque
25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
293 cc398.15 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet clutchFuel Injection
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled EngineLiquid-cooled, 4 valve, DOHC, single-cylinder
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
77 mm89.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,56,4613,12,951
Ex-Showroom Price
2,25,9002,62,996
RTO
18,07222,540
Insurance
12,48927,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5126,726

