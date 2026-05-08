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Honda CB300F vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 Honda CB300F or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
CB300F vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300f Gixxer
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity293.52 cc155 cc
Power24.4 PS13.6 PS PS

Filters
CB300F
Honda CB300F
STD
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB300F Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.1 L12 L
Length
2084 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
177 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1335 mm
Height
1075 mm1035 mm
Kerb Weight
153 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
789 mm795 mm
Width
765 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
160 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
24.4 PS @ 7500 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.033 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
293.52 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled Engine4-Cycle, 1- Cylinder, Air Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet clutch-
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm56 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic (USD)Telescopic
Rear Suspension
MonoshockSwing Arm
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Seat length - 614 mm, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS)Suzuki Ride Connect
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5.0 Ah12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,79,0671,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,55,3381,26,421
RTO
12,42712,913
Insurance
11,30213,041
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8483,275

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