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HomeCompare BikesCB300F vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Honda CB300F vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Honda CB300F or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
CB300F vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300f Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandHondaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity293.52 cc411 cc
Power24.4 PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
CB300F
Honda CB300F
STD
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CB300F Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Speedometer
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right Side View
Engine
Front Brake View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.1 L15 L
Length
2084 mm2160 mm
Ground Clearance
177 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1455 mm
Height
1075 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
153 kg185 kg
Saddle Height
789 mm795 mm
Width
765 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
YesDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
160 kmph138 kmph
Max Power
24.4 PS @ 7500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.033 mm86 mm
Max Torque
25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
293.52 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Multiplate Wet clutchWet multi plates
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed constant mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm78 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic (USD)Telescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Seat length - 614 mm, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS)Idle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5.0 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,79,0672,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,55,3382,06,394
RTO
12,42717,012
Insurance
11,30220,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8485,235

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Latest Car & Bike News

Honda has removed the CB300F from its India website, signalling the end of the model’s run.
Honda discontinues CB300F from India lineup; Flex-fuel variant also delisted
8 May 2026
The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs RE Scram 411: What's new and improved
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Honda CB300F flex fuel is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.70 lakh, ex-shworoom.
2024 Honda CB300F launched: Here are five key highlights of India's only 300cc flex-fuel motorcycle
23 Oct 2024
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