In 2026 Honda CB300F or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
CB300F vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb300f
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|38.23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293.52 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|24.4 PS
|24.31 PS PS