In 2026 Honda CB300F or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
CB300F vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb300f
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Honda
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|36.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293.52 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|24.4 PS
|20.21 PS