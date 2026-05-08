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Honda CB300F vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Honda CB300F or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
CB300F vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300f Himalayan
BrandHondaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity293.52 cc411 cc
Power24.4 PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
CB300F
Honda CB300F
STD
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CB300F Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right Side View
Engine
Model Name
Front Brake View
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Left Side View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.1 L15+/- 0.5 L
Length
2084 mm2190 mm
Ground Clearance
177 mm220 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1465 mm
Height
1075 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
153 kg199 kg
Saddle Height
789 mm800 mm
Width
765 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
160 kmph-
Max Power
24.4 PS @ 7500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.033 mm86 mm
Max Torque
25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
293.52 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Multiplate Wet clutchWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
77 mm78 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (USD)Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
Seat length - 614 mm, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS)-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5.0 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,79,0672,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,55,3382,15,900
RTO
12,42717,772
Insurance
11,30220,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8485,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

Honda has removed the CB300F from its India website, signalling the end of the model’s run.
Honda discontinues CB300F from India lineup; Flex-fuel variant also delisted
8 May 2026
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24 Jun 2026
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
Honda CB300F flex fuel is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.70 lakh, ex-shworoom.
2024 Honda CB300F launched: Here are five key highlights of India's only 300cc flex-fuel motorcycle
23 Oct 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Oct 20: Honda CB300F launched, MG ZS EV price hiked, Kia EV6 offer
21 Oct 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
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20 Jan 2025
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
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