In 2026 Honda CB300F or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
CB300F vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb300f
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|41.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293.52 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|24.4 PS
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm