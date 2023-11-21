In 2023 Honda CB300F or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Honda CB300F or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB300F in 1 colour. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less