In 2026 Honda CB300F or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
CB300F vs Elite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb300f
|Elite
|Brand
|Honda
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|220 km/charge
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|293.52 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hrs.