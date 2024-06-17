In 2024 Honda CB300F or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
CB300F vs Racer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb300f
|Racer
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruthisan
|Price
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|293.52 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.