In 2024 Honda CB300F or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs 2.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 36 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB300F in 1 colour. KTM offers the RC 390 in 1 colour. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 26.0 kmpl.