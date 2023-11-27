Saved Articles

Honda CB300F vs KTM RC 390

In 2024 Honda CB300F or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB300F
Honda CB300F
Deluxe
₹2.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RC 390
KTM RC 390
BS6
₹2.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
63.033 mm60 mm
Max Torque
25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm36 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
293 cc373.3 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet clutchAssist & Slipper
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
77 mm89 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,56,4613,17,779
Ex-Showroom Price
2,25,9002,77,517
RTO
18,07222,201
Insurance
12,48918,061
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5126,830

