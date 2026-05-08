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Honda CB300F vs KTM RC 200

In 2026 Honda CB300F or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
CB300F vs RC 200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300f Rc 200
BrandHondaKTM
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl35.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity293.52 cc199.5 cc
Power24.4 PS25.8 PS PS

Filters
CB300F
Honda CB300F
STD
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB300F Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.1 L13.7 l
Length
2084 mm-
Ground Clearance
177 mm158 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1341 mm
Height
1075 mm-
Kerb Weight
153 kg160 kg
Saddle Height
789 mm824 mm
Width
765 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
YesYes
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
160 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
24.4 PS @ 7500 rpm25.8 PS
Stroke
63.033 mm49 mm
Max Torque
25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm19.5 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
293.52 cc199.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled Engine1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet clutchWet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm72 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic (USD)WP APEX 43
Rear Suspension
MonoshockWP APEX - Monoshock
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesNo
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Seat length - 614 mm, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS)SuperMoto ABS
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5.0 Ah12V/8Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,79,0672,44,199
Ex-Showroom Price
1,55,3382,14,721
RTO
12,42717,177
Insurance
11,30212,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8485,248

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