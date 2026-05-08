In 2026 Honda CB300F or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
CB300F vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb300f
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293.52 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|24.4 PS
|14.5 PS PS