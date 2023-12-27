In 2023 Honda CB300F or KTM 390 Adventure X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda CB300F or KTM 390 Adventure X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure X Price starts at Rs 2.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, 390 Adventure X engine makes power & torque 42.9 bhp @ 9,000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB300F in 1 colour. KTM offers the 390 Adventure X in 1 colour. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The 390 Adventure X mileage is around 28 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less