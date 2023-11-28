In 2024 Honda CB300F or KTM 390 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Honda CB300F or KTM 390 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure Price starts at Rs 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, 390 Adventure engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the CB300F in 1 colour.
KTM offers the 390 Adventure in 2 colours.
The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl.
The 390 Adventure mileage is around 27.9 kmpl.
