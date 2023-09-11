Saved Articles

Honda CB300F vs Keeway Sixties 300i

In 2023 Honda CB300F or Keeway Sixties 300i choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB300F
Honda CB300F
Deluxe
₹2.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Sixties 300i
Keeway Sixties 300i
Matte Light Blue
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.033 mm63 mm
Max Torque
25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm22 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
293 cc278.2 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet clutch-
Cooling System
Oil CooledCooling System
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled Engine1-Cylinder/4-Stroke 4-Valve
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Bore
77 mm75 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,56,4613,31,441
Ex-Showroom Price
2,25,9002,99,000
RTO
18,07223,920
Insurance
12,4898,521
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5127,123

    Latest News

    The 2023 Honda CB300F motorcycle gets an assist slipper clutch that requires less force while shifting gears.
    2023 Honda CB300F launched with OBD-II A-compliant engine, priced at 1.7 lakh
    11 Sept 2023
    While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
    Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
    22 Dec 2022
    The G 310 R is currently the most affordable BMW motorcycle that is currently on sale in the Indian market. The CB300F will be going against the BMW,&nbsp;
    Honda CB300F vs BMW G 310 R: Price, features and specs compared
    17 Sept 2022
    The <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 discount is available with Honda BigWing dealerships and limited till stocks last
    Honda CB300F gets a massive discount of 50,000, but there’s a catch
    18 Dec 2022
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
